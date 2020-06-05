‘Time for Pakistan and it’s leaders to introspect on terror bases’

| By

SOURCE: ET

India has asked Pakistan to introspect on what’s it own leaders admitted on number of terrorists and terror bases within the country instead of dismissing UN report

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan would do well to recall that their Prime Minister admitted last year that Pakistan still hosts 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists,” sources told ET, adding Pakistan’s leadership is also on record acknowledging that in the past terrorists had used the country’s soil to carry out terror attacks on other countries.

The UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team Report has only reiterated what the Prime Minister of Pakistan has already confessed, sources said. “Instead of casting aspersions on the Report, Pakistan should introspect and put an end to any kind of support for terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The UN and the international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism. It houses one of the largest numbers of UN designated terrorists and terrorist entities. Its fallacious attempts to point fingers at others cannot deflect attention from the facts on the ground.”

Moreover, Pakistan’s attempts to create a divide in the traditional and friendly relations between the people of India and Afghanistan will not succeed, sources emphasised. The people of Afghanistan and the international community are well aware of who the ‘spoiler’ is, and who is sheltering, training, arming and financing terrorists and sponsoring violence against innocent Afghans and members of the international community, sources pointed out.