TikTok donates protective suits, masks worth Rs 100 crore to India to fight coronavirus

SOURCE: THE PRINT

Popular Chinese video-making app TikTok Wednesday announced the donation of 4,00,000 hazmat protective suits and 2,00,000 masks for doctors and medical staff who are on the frontline of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The total cost of the protective equipment is Rs 100 crore. In an official statement issued Wednesday, TikTok said it has collaborated with the Ministry of Textiles in India in this regard. The Chinese app even praised the Modi government’s efforts and said, “The Government of India has been making concerted efforts to contain the spread of the virus and through this donation we want to contribute towards this effort.”

“With support from the Union Ministry of Textile, this essential gear, which meets the prescribed standards and guidelines, is being handed over to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India,” it added.

The statement also said the company has donated 2,00,000 masks to Maharashtra and Delhi governments as well.

TikTok’s campaign to support India’s lockdown

In a bid to ensure that Indians adhere to the government’s nationwide lockdown, TikTok has launched a campaign in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme, called ‘GharBaithoIndia’, in which celebrities such as singer-rapper Honey Singh and actor Riteish Deshmuk participated.

With 119 million active users in India and with about 300 million downloads in the first 11 months of 2019 alone, TikTok is hugely popular among Indians.

The Shanghai-based online platform used for making dance and music videos is popular across all sections and regions of India.

India, China mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

TikTok’s contribution comes on a day that marks 70 years of diplomatic relations between India and China.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong took to Twitter to show China’s appreciation for the same.

“Nowadays, #China–#India relations stand at a new starting point & usher in new opportunities. We should enhance mutual trust, focus on cooperation, manage differences & seek common development. Let’s take a “dragon-elephant tango” on a glorious journey in the next #70 years!”“Today – 1 April 2020 – is the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of #India and the People’s Republic of #China | Congratulations and best wishes to all friends in India and China. Wish all of them peace, prosperity and good health,” tweeted Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri.