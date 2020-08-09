Ties With India, China Stand On Different Perspectives: Bangladesh Minister

SOURCE : PTI

Bangladesh’s ties with India and China should not be compared as they stand on different perspectives, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday, describing Dhaka’s relationship with New Delhi as “historic” and “rock-solid” which cannot be hindered by anything.

Mr Momen’s remarks came after he visited a memorial complex at western Meherpur bordering India to pay tributes to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

“We must not compare the relationships” from an identical standpoint,” he told reporters. “Our ties with India are historic…rock-solid; it is a blood relation while economic issues mainly shaped our relations with China,” Mr Momen said. “Our victory is India’s victory. Our development is India’s development…nothing can hinder this (Bangladesh-India) relation.”

The minister’s comments came in response to questions about Dhaka’s ties with New Delhi and Beijing against the backdrop of border tensions between Bangladesh’s two giant neighbours.

Mr Momen called the current Dhaka-New Delhi relations “tremendously good” and said the two countries were set to celebrate jointly next year Bangladesh”s 50th anniversary of Independence.

He said Bangladesh and India resolved major bilateral matters like land and maritime boundaries and security issues amicably while attaining progress on water sharing.

“There are, however, some pending issues….we will resolve them (as well),” Mr Momen said.

He declined to comment on the ongoing New Delhi-Beijing tensions, saying “this is their headache, nothing to do with us”.