Tibetan Officer of Special Frontier Force Killed in Landmine blast across LAC

A Senior Tibetan Officer of the Special Frontier Force (SFF) Nyima Tenzin was killed in a landmine blast & another young Tibetan Jawan was seriously injured near Indo-Tibetan border on 30th August-2020. Officer is an resident of Camp No 1 Sonamling Tibetan settlement in Leh Ladhka as per statement made by Tibetan community of the Area.

Use of 7 Vikas Special Frontier Force which has one of the main objective to conduct covert operations across Chinese lines, confirms what Chinese government sources claims that Indian Army have entered 4km into its territory stands true. While Indian Army is yet to be make official statement on death of Nyima Tenzin.

