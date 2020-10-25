Through Song, Tibetan Special Forces In Ladakh Promise To Fight China

Tibetan Special Frontier Force (SFF) soldiers sang a patriotic song for India at Eastern Ladakh, in which they said that they will take revenge for China’s actions at the Galwan Valley. The lyrics of the song in Hindi included: “Mai hoon Tibet ka ek niwasi, Bharat Maa ko apna manta hoon (I am a resident of Tibet, I consider Mother India as my own.)”

A video posted on social media websites including Twitter showed the soldiers singing that they will take revenge from China for its actions, and fight back for what was faced by Tibetan ancestors.

”Bharat tujhe naman naman shukriya, aur Chin se ladne ka diya mukaam (India, thank you, and giving us a platform to fight China),” the soldiers sang. Loud cheers and claps by other soldiers could be heard in the video of the performance.

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16.