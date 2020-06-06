Three youths saved from joining terror ranks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, motivators arrested

Apart from neutralising infiltrators and terrorists from across the border to maintaining law and order, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir also have turned saviour to several youths from the Valley by stoppng them from joining terror outfits and helping them return to the mainstream. The forces try their best to dissuade the radicalised youths whenever they receive tip-off of any youth from the locality being motivated to join terror outfits.

Recently, the Awantipora Police received a piece of information that some youths of the Tral area of Pulwama were about to join terrorist ranks. Upon receiving the information, the police acted swiftly along with other security forces and succeeded in saving the youths from joining terrorism.

The three youths, identified as Iliyas Amin Wani (21), Abrar Ahmad Reshi (17) and Ubaid Ahmad Shah (19), all from Pulwama’s Tral were motivated by terror associates to join the terrorist ranks. The police also managed to found out the radicals who were the force behind motivating these youths.

Two terrorist associates, identified as Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan, both residents of Tral’s Mandoora area, were also arrested for reportedly motivating the youths from the Valley to join terrorist ranks.

The arrested Overground Workers were found to be providing logistics, shelter and other kinds of support to terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, terror outfits which are active in Kashmir.

Tral residents hailed the efforts of security forces after report of ‘youths from the Valley saved from joining terrorism’ surfaced.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in the Vallery has been continuously making efforts to save the future of Kashmir youths. These forces have helped more than two dozen youths to join back mainstream after counselling. These youths were handed over to their families; while many among them were provided support to start a new life.