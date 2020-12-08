Three workers engaged in construction of India-Bangladesh fencing project were kidnapped by suspected militants

Recently a trader was abducted. A senior police officer who does not want to be named told ET, “National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) militants have carried out the abduction from Ganganagar under eastern Tripura’s Dhalai district. Subhash Bhowmik, Subal Debnath and Ganapati Tripura were picked up at gunpoint.”

The officer said that these people might be taken away to Bangladesh. National Building Construction Corporation is erecting the barbed wire fencing in the international frontiers.

After 2014 NLFT was once in the abduction spree.