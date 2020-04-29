Three terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

| By

SOURCE: Zee news

Three terrorists have been killed in an encounter on Wednesday (April 29) with security forces at Zainapora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

The joint operation to eliminate the terrorists was started by Army`s 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF on Tuesday and continued through the night. The security forces have recovered the bodies of two terrorists. “One more unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian encounter. A total of three terrorists neutralised so far,” said the police.

Sources told Zee news that an Army man sustained minor injury and a civilian also got injured during the encounter. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier, officials said that on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, a Cordon and Search Operation was launched in the area by joint team of forces including 55 RR and Shopian Police. During the search, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces which started the encounter.

It may be recalled that four terrorists were killed in an encounter in the same area on Wednesday (April 22). The encounter had started after terrorists opened fire on a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).