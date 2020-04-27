Three militants killed in ongoing encounter at Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Three militants were killed in an ongoing encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district since Sunday evening. It was the second encounter in Kulgam district within the space of a few hours.

A police official said acting on information about the presence of militants, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and the Army at Lower Munda, Qazigund in Kulgam district in the early hours today. While the security men started door to door searches in the area, they came under fire from hiding militants. The troops returned fire, triggering a full-blown encounter.

Defence spokesman in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia said three militants have been killed in the gunfight so far. He said the operation is still in progress as per the last report received.

Earlier, a gunfight had erupted between militants and security forces in Asthal area of Kulgam district late last night. A police spokesman said today that only one body has been recovered from the site of encounter so far. Earlier, there were reports that four militants were killed in the gunfight. There has been a surge in encounters between security forces and militants in Valley this month.