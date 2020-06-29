Three militants killed in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

| By

SOURCE: ENS

Three militants were killed in an early morning encounter with security forces in militancy-hit Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a cordon and search operation at Khulchohar area in Anantnag district in the early hours today after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

As the security personnel began door to door searches, militants hiding in the area fired on the troops. The fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed. A police spokesman said the identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained.

He said search operations in the area were going on.Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said an AK assault rifle and two pistols were recovered from possession of the slain militants.Near twenty encounters have taken place between militants and security forces during the month of June so far in which over 50 militants have been killed.

Majority of the encounters have taken place in south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.

The south Kashmir has emerged as a stronghold of militants after the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani on July 8, 2016.