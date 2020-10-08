Three IAF officers part of Balakot ops honoured with gallantry award

| By

SOURCE: IANS

Three Indian Air Force officers, who took part in the Balakot operation last year, received gallantry medals on the occasion of 88th Air Force Day on Thursday.

The officers who received the Yudh Seva Medal are Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal, Group Captain Hansel Sequera and Group Captain Hemant Kumar Vadsra. Yudh Seva Medal recognises distinguished service of a high order during war, conflict or hostilities.

Squadron Leader Minty Agarwal is a Fighter Controller with the Indian Air Force. She was part of the team that guided Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the 2019 Balakot airstrike carried out by the IAF.

To avenge the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, India carried out an aerial strike at a terror training camps in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26 last year.

A total 40 soldiers were killed in the terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

Indian Air Force Day is commemorated on October 8 every year to mark the foundation day of the Air Force.