Three civilians killed in shelling by Pakistan near LoC in north Kashmir’s Kupwara

| By

SOURCE: Times Now

Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed in shelling by Pakistan in Rangwar area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the Indian Army sources, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars in areas along Line of Control in Keran sector at 5 pm. “Pakistan now targeting civilian population in Kupwara Sector near the Line of Control resulting in killing 3 innocent civilians including one woman and a child,” the sources said.

“Today, in a brazen unprofessional and unethical act, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked artillery fire targeting innocent civilian population especially the poor Gujjar villages where there is no presence of IA installations or deployment,” they added.

The Indian Army has vowed suitable retribution to the unprovoked ceasefire, which the Army called a reprehensible act.

Meanwhile, the Army said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in areas along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch District as well. “Indian Army is retaliating,” the Army sources said.

The Indian and Pakistan Armies have been exchanging heavy fire in the Keran sector since April 6. Five paratroopers and as many infiltrators were killed on April 5 in a four-day operation.

On Tuesday, one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier was killed and another injured in a grenade attack for which the terror group, Islamic State had claimed the responsibility.

Kupwara encounter

Last week, five terrorists were killed in an encounter near the LoC in Kupwara district as Army foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistan backed terrorists. Five soldiers had also lost their lives in the gunfight.

The Army Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand had said that the group of heavily armed infiltrators was intercepted in Keran sector of north Kashmir. The Indian Army engaged with the terrorists and gunned all five of them.

“Indian Army launched an operation at the Line of Control & engaged Pakistan supported infiltrators in a Close Quarter Battle in heavy snow, neutralising the entire infiltrating batch of five,” Colonel Anand said.

Giving out details about the operation, the Army Spokesperson, “four soldiers under command of Junior Commissioned Officer from one Para SF Unit were air-dropped near LoC after information about infiltrators was received. An intense hand to hand battle ensued and all five terrorists were eliminated.”