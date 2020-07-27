This Ashok Leyland 4×4 LSV Military Vehicle is Perfect to Take on the Worst Terrains and Weather Conditions

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

Military vehicles have always been a fascination for auto enthusiasts around the world. The Indian Army has a few of the most stunning vehicles in their fleet that we can only dream. Out of all the providers for the Indian Arm, Ashok Leyland tops the list.

The company’s arsenal of defence vehicles has impressive offerings including tracked vehicles, 6x6s, 8x8s, basic trucks to small 4×4 LCVs. One such iteration is what you see above. What you see above is the Ashok Leyland 4×4 LSV, which is a light, specialist, troop mobility vehicle developed to operate in difficult terrains and adverse weather conditions. An armoured vehicle is fitted with an H6 engine that is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and a 2-speed unit for accessories.

It rides on independently suspended axles which are integrated with an electronically-controlled air suspension system. The same allows adjustment of ride height which can be decided according to the terrain beneath. Braking duties on the truck are handled by a hydraulic system that is governed by ABS. There is also STANAG protection on all four sides as well.

The vehicle is built upon a sturdy space frame chassis that can support a platform of up to 8 tonnes. It can carry a payload of 1 tonne and 5 occupants inside the cabin in addition to the same. A few of the most notable features of the car include a central tyre inflation system, a large protective plate under the cabin to protect the cabin from debris and perhaps deflect ammo. There’s also a winch up front which can pull some heavy stuff.

Optional elements on the car come in the form of a water tank, a rearview camera, a 360-degree rotatable gunners station with viewport & gun mount, provision for a weapons station, additional jerry cans, an antenna mount and a searchlight on the roof which can either be motorized or manually operated.