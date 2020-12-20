There will be no compromise: General Bipin Rawat

Q. Looking back at the past year, what has been your biggest achievement as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)?

A. We’ve been able to get all the services on board on the issue of integration. It has dawned on everyone that, to be combat-effective, unless we operate together, we won’t be able to apply our combat power the way we should. It’s good to have individually strong services, but it shouldn’t lead to lopsided development of one service. Finally, we have to realise that each service has to operate in a synergistic, coordinated manner with the other services. Wars are fought for ensuring territorial integrity, hence the Army is supported by other Services to ensure victory on land

Q. Within four months of taking charge, you faced a crisis on the border with China. How did the office of the CDS help in this situation?

A. Earlier, there was hesitation on sharing information between the services or it was unduly delayed. With the CDS coming into the picture, the three services always kept everyone abreast of what was happening from the start.

Q. Did the fact that the Indian Air Force (IAF) was in theatre almost immediately have something to do with this information-sharing?

A. Yes. Not just that, even the navy was raring to go and ready for any task. We were able to coordinate the action and make sure everybody knew what the other service is doing. To that extent, we were able to bring about unity in effort.

Q. And this would not have been possible without the office of the CDS?

A. The Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) that existed earlier wasn’t really empowered. If the army was doing something, whether they should even share that with, say, the navy was left entirely to them. If the air force was doing something, whether the army or the navy should be informed was completely left to them. That’s not the case now. The office of the CDS has brought coordination amongst the three services.

Q. How hopeful are you of a resolution to the Ladakh standoff?

A. There is hope of a resolution, but at the same time we must prepare for the worst case scenario. Everybody is hopeful, everybody wants a resolution, but at the same time we must not lower our guard and must be prepared for things not working out the way we want them to. It has been spelt out very clearly that there will be no compromise. So if we are not looking at a compromise, then there’s going to be a hardening (of positions). Everybody has been saying that both sides should return to April 2020 positions, status quo ante. That’s the bottom line we’ve spelt out.

Q. Is there a deadline? How long are you prepared to wait?

A. Both sides are preparing and consolidating. Finally, we don’t want a permanently defensive line to be drawn. Of course, negotiations will happen at the political level, it is already happening at the military and diplomatic levels. Some resolution will be found because you don’t remain in eyeball to eyeball confrontation for years to come. Everybody talks of Sumdorong Chu (an Indian Army-PLA standoff in Arunachal Pradesh in 1987) lasting seven years. That’s not the way we want to go this time. The climatic conditions in Sumdorong Chu and Ladakh are very different. One has to look at these issues.

Q. Nine months into the standoff, have you been able to figure out why the Chinese did what they did?

A. Many theories are going around. I don’t think it’s worth guessing. The fact is this (Chinese incursion) has been going on over the years. Only that [in this case], the number of face-off points have increased. Yes, they must have come with some intention, which we have analysed, but it would be incorrect to come to a specific conclusion as to why this was done.

Q. Do you believe the topmost Chinese leadership was aware of this?

A. The Chinese would not have done anything of this nature and magnitude without their leadership’s knowledge.

Q. 2020 is perhaps the first year the army has lost lives on both fronts, LoC and LAC. Is the two-front war you have spoken of finally a reality?

A. We were always tasked for defending our borders. And when you have unsettled borders on your north and west, you don’t know which side the battle will commence and where it will end. So you should be prepared on both fronts. How you want to deal with the fronts is [something] the leadership will have to decide, but to say you will not be prepared, we shouldn’t look at this (two-front war) as something new.

Q. Are you looking at greater collusive action between both fronts?

A. We worked out our methods to say how collusive [action] could happen and not happen, how much and how far one nation can go against another. How they would supportwe’ve worked out our contingencies, but yes, some kind of collusive [action] should be anticipated.

Q. Would it be greater than in the past? Has Xi Jinping altered the situation greatly?

A. I don’t think so. It’s the same.

Q. The economy has been severely impacted in 2020. As CDS, would you ask for a hike in the defence budget?

A. We have sought additional funds, especially for emergency purchases that the services are making now. The government has said funds will be made available. The emergency purchases are not happening overnight. The funds flow is spread over years.

Q. How much additional funds have you asked for?

We’ve given them (government) a ballpark figure, but I won’t like to comment on it. We’ve been promised [that funds] are coming they are being released based on our expenditure.

Q. What has been the most significant achievement of the DMA?

A. The most important part is looking at integrating procedures of the three services. We are trying to see commonality of purpose. Communication systems, and large part of our training are being streamlined. Gradually, we are moving to joint training, not only at the officer level but the level of men (soldiers). We’ve integrated in certain places. In Delhi, systems are talking to each other. When the Network for Spectrum (NFS) comes through, each service will have a common system. We have, as a test bed, created three joint logistic nodes in Chennai, Mumbai and Guwahati, where common logistics are being done. Each service has its own promotion boards and HR policies. We are in the process of bringing about commonality amongst the services

Q. What about synergy of the three services?

A. Getting the three services to agree on integration has been the biggest achievement. Synergising activities, whether it’s training, logistics or maintenance, and even foreign cooperation, are being looked at in an integrated manner. We are developing an Integrated Capability Development Plan (ICDP) to equip the armed forces and manage procurements. The ICDP will be unveiled soon. We are working on a Defence Capital Acquisition Plan (DCAP). ICDP is going to be the process on how we do capability development. The DCAP will look at acquisitions over the next five years.

Q. Are you on course to establishing theatre commands by 2022?

A. By 2022, we will have the structures in place and the rollout will start. I expect air defence to roll out faster. The maritime command will follow next, by 2021, and by 2022, we will at least start the rollout of land-based theatre commands. It will take time to stabilise, but we are confident the process will begin.

Q. You don’t see any difficulty in carrying out reforms while the army is guarding unsettled borders?

A. If twe don’t integrate, there will be a problem. Today, you are looking at a northern theatre and a western theatre. The northern theatre commander has to be very sure as to what is available to him, and how he is going to be resourced, and how he’s going to fight if war is thrust upon us. The western theatre commander must be very clear on how he is going to fight the war. He must know how the army, air force and navy will support him. For example, navy assets are now also being using on land, which we never did earlier.

Q. There’s been a lot of controversy around your proposals to reduce pensions and increase terms of service. Are those still on the table?

A. We are not looking at reducing pensions; we are looking at age extension. The proposal will go to the government soon and will have to be approved by the CCS. We are hoping to get it by the next financial year. This is only to extend the service for officers. There is some other scheme coming in for the men, referred to as Tour of Duty. The army chief has been talking about that, to allow our citizens to serve in the army and then they will be facilitated to find employment elsewhere.

Q. What are the savings through all these measures?

A. If we extend the retirement age, the government will have funds to support the defence services, to help us move faster with the creation of infrastructure.



Q. When we met in February, you had objections regarding the navy’s proposal for a third aircraft carrier. Do those objections still stand given the altered threat perception?

A. Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep, these are unsinkable aircraft carriers. Today, there is so much visibility on the battlefield, there is absolute transparency, whether you use satellites or drones or UAVs or any system. Anything which moves on the surface, even on land, is dead. Anything at sea will get picked up. And today you’ve got fairly accurate systems to bring down anything on land or at sea. So aircraft carriers are going to be vulnerable. One might say they keep moving, but so does the chap have the capability to keep you under observation. Adversaries have systems that will target you based on where you are next. Therefore we need to carry out an indepth assessment of requirement of aircraft carriers, grey hull ships, submarines and above all our ability to maintain all round surveillance and to target the adversary’s sea going vessels and aircraft.

Q. Can you afford this deployment on the northern and eastern borders, where troops have been amassed at high altitudes?

A. You have to change your thought process. You’ve got threats on your northern and western sides. I don’t think sitting on the border is the best way to defend it. We should be using surveillance, cameras, UAVs and unmanned systems, and keeping a ready force in the rear areas, where it continues to train. You’ve got to balance your requirements and, therefore, the technology and boots on ground need to be balanced. The next thing I want to look at is, today, you’ve got to start empowering your soldier with technology to be able to detect, identify and neutralise the threat at longer ranges than seek combat at close ranges. In our context, we have peculiarity of terrain, which necessitates acclimatisation to weather and altitude, and, hence, some forward presence of reserves becomes imperative. If you are able to empower the soldier with technology, the number of people with boots on the ground will reduce.

Q. Despite Pakistan’s economic worries, there doesn’t seem to be any let-up in infiltration from across the border. They are flying weapon shipments in drones.

A. They’re changing tactics. They’ve realised that tiered deployments have made the LoC almost impregnable. Secondly, technology infusion, electronic warfare and surveillance systems, has happened on our side. You can practically see an infiltrating column come in. But importantly, there has been a lot of synergy between all government agencies. With everybody getting incorporated, information does reach as to where infiltration is being anticipated. So they have realised there’s a problem, so how do they continue with the infiltration? They find the biggest problem is sending weapons. They have now developed drones that can carry a rifle or two rifles. The people (terrorists) are sent in through Rajasthan and Punjab or through tunnels.

Q. Ultimately who will command these theatres?

A. There will be a role reversal. As of now, you cannot take away the responsibility of operations from the service chiefs. How they will get integrated will be [taken care of] by a theatre commander. But the operational guidelines will come from the respective service chiefs depending on the theatre. In a land theatre, the chief of the army staff will be responsible for conduct of operations. The air force chief will be responsible for air space management. As we integrate and start having a better understanding of the service, role reversal will happen. The office of the CDS will take over the operational responsibility while equipping, arming, training and logistics support will become the responsibility of the services.

Q. What is the time frame for this role reversal?



A. I don’t see it happening before 7-8 years. There’s a reason for it. Today, we don’t understand each other’s service. You have to have a fairly comprehensive understanding of the capability of the services, which will take time as we start integrating. In the one year as CDS, I have imbibed a lot about the navy and the air force through regular briefings from them. But if this starts happening at the lower level, at the corps level, the leadership that will emerge will certainly be better aware (on jointmanship).

Q. Do you foresee an upgrade in the CDS’s rank over the next eight years?

A. I think it is better to keep him at this rank only (four star). Today, there is acceptability within the service, there is a CDS, he is equal to you, but he’s first among equals. If you start putting him above others, it will disrupt the bonhomie we share. If you make the CDS so strong that he can dictate terms to the services, then problems will start emerging. The CDS must be strong enough not by giving him power, but in decision-making. The decision he takes must be implementable.

Q. You don’t want technically qualified people to leave?

A. Technically qualified for a field for which I want. Some people are technically qualified in a field for which I have numbers. Maybe I can do without them. But today, I am looking at people getting trained in cyber, AIThere’s going to be quantum computing. These people we are not willing to release. Why should I leave my doctors or those who maintain our aircraft and helicopters, our radars, vehicles and communication systems? Why should we release them early?

Q. Does that mean you are freezing recruitments?

A. Let me tell you the other advantage of that. You have held back the money coming out of the exchequer for the next two-three years. Which I am saying is only delaying the money that the government is giving. But I visualise the government going through some crisis over the next two-three years because of Covid. Indirectly, in a small way, we are helping overcome that small crisis by cutting down on the pension budget for some time. Now comes the issue of intake (recruitments). I will continue with my intake. As my intake continues, if nobody retires for three years, I have a deficiency in officers, which everybody talks about. I will make up 50 per cent of my deficiency. (The defence ministry said the army is short of 7,399 officers.)

Q. There have been objections that the CDS does not have the mandate to do all of this?

A. There are a lot of things that are not on the CDS’s mandate. It is a plan you are going to give to the government with a complete roadmap, and it will go to the CCS for approval. Age extension requires cabinet approval. I’ve been asked to do theatre commands. It’s my task, but even that has to go to the cabinet.

Q. You’re wearing three hats, bureaucrat, military adviser and chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. Who do you see when you look in the mirror?

A. As of now the secretary and the CDS, both roles are being performed by one person and that is taxing. As secretary, I have a lot of work. It is literally a bureaucrat’s work. It is files and files and files. At the same time you have to focus on CDS. If somebody tells you that you have to take up operational responsibility, you can take that on if you don’t have secretarial responsibility. At some stage, you will have to see who will look after the secretary’s work and who will do the CDS’s work.

Q. You’ve made a lot of friends and enemies in the past one year.

A. Friends to sabhi ban jaate hain lekin dushman humko satark rahane ki chetawani bhejate hain (Friends are easily made, but enemies keep us alert). I have always felt that people don’t like change. When I became army chief, I looked at all the studies done over the past 20 years. There were 13 studies on change and restructuring in the Perspective Plans Directorate. The first study was done by General Krishna Rao in 1984. The next major study was by General Sundarji in 1987. I picked up these 13 studies and read them. The last study, which I now studied, which I am now talking about, IBG is not my idea. IBG is General V.K. Singh’s idea done by General A.K. Singh as DG-PP. He conceptualised IBG-isation. He called it ‘integration of forces for better combat management’, I called it IBGs.

What happened is that with every study, you could not reach consensus and you shelved it. All I’ve said is that ‘we won’t shut this down’. The restructuring of army headquarters is not my study. It is General V.P. Malik’s study. When General Malik said he would cut down 50,000 soldiers [at a time] the strength of the army was 900,000 (it is now 1.3 million), people raised a furore and it was shut down.

Q. What is the ideal strength of the army? Also, are the reforms you had spoken of as army chief on course?

A. We should be at a million when we finish our IBG-isation. We have to look at how effective our cyber [capabilities] will become. How effective we will become in space. We have become very heavy on logistics. We are now cutting down on a lot of our logistics support. When we became independent and started raising our army, we raised our army around divisions. Divisions had been created by the British for out-of-area contingencies, like fighting in Burma and North Africa. Hence, they carried all their logistics. But we are going to fight across the border, the logistic support will come from here (within the country).