The Resistance Front echoes Pakistan PM on BJP confirming links with Rawalpindi

The Resistance Front or TRF new terror group in Kashmir has toed Pakistan line on BJP-RSS establishing its clear links across the border. On Monday TRF issued a statement alleging that the new domicile law was an RSS-BJP ploy to change demography of Kashmir. Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been issuing similar statements both at home and international fora since last August following India’s decision to scrap Article 370.

Sources in the security establishment drew a parallel between Khan’s statements and TRF statement and claimed that TRF is being directed and mentored from Pakistan.“We openly declare that any Indian who comes with an intention to settle in Kashmir will be treated as an agent of RSS and not as civilian and will be dealt with appropriately,” the Resistance Front said in a statement on Monday.

The Resistance Front, which is owning up terror attacks in Kashmir, is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and is also associated with other terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The statement of The Resistance Front comes at a time when the Central government is selecting the members for the Delimitation Commission.

Indian security establishment has also unearthed several Pak based twitter handles backing TRF. Pakistan says TRF is indigenous Kashmiri group, but surprisingly its Twitter and Telegram handles were highly active during internet ban in Kashmir, sources in the establishment told ET. TRF is nothing but a “myth” an illusion created by Pakistan in a dire attempt to gain control over the organization in Valley, alleged an observer on Pakistan affairs.

On August 4 2019, Internet and Mobile Network Services were snapped across the Kashmir Valley but TRF posted its first post in their Telegram Channel in October 2019 which proves that is being operated from abroad, alleged a source.

A prominent Twitter handle “Resistfront” which was at the forefront of building TRF’s online presence was being run from Islamabad, sources said. Yet another Twitter ID was then created by the name of “valleyresisit313” which was traced to Karachi but was suspended after a few days, according to the security establishment.

TRF thereafter created a new Telegram and Twitter handle with the name of Jehlum Media. TRF is claiming terror attacks in an effort to raise the group’s profile and encourage youth to join its ranks, claimed sources.

ET had reported in April that the newly-formed ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) has been created to give Pakistan deniability from action under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and is an amalgamation of existing terror groups operating in Kashmir.