The Mahindra ASLV is Exactly the Vehicle You Need to Survive an Apocalypse!

SOURCE: CARBLOG INDIA

The Mahindra ASLV is a purpose built armored light specialist vehicle built for the military and defense purposes that can offer Ballistic protection up to stage B7 and STANAG Level II. You know Mahindra to be a manufacturer of SUVs that are built like a tank and also some commercial vehicles like trucks and pickup vans. However, we bet you didn’t know that Mahindra has also built an armored vehicle quite like this. This monster of a machine that you see here is known as the Mahindra ASLV and it is a purpose-built armored light specialist vehicle. Of course its not for you to buy but has been specifically designed for the military and defense forces.

This Mahindra ASLV is quite unique as it has been built on a modular architecture that can be updated to meet the requirements of the user any time. That also allows for easy maintenance while this vehicle provides Ballistic protection up to stage B7 and STANAG Level II. This vehicle sure looks like nothing other on the road but you could still identify it as a Mahindra by its seven-slatted grille up front. The aesthetics for this ASLV has also been kept very well.

Being purpose built for the defense and military forces, the Mahindra ASLV has been put through the most rigorous of tests. Mahindra has tested this vehicle against 7.62 x 51mm ball rounds along with testing its protection against HE36 hand grenades as well. It has been put through many survivability tests along with being a part of the Government Defense Force’s trail and test programs for almost about 18 months.

This Mahindra ASLV has a load carrying capacity of around 400 kgs and its modular architecture allows for mobility in all directions – front, sideways and rear – in accordance to STANAG Level 1 Blasts and Ballistics level. The interiors of the car has a space for four crew members along with a huge storage space for arms and ammunitions. It has been tested for protection against STANAG Level II Ballistics and can easily be updated to that specification.

Under the hood, this Mahindra comes powered by a 3.2-liter, 6-cylinder, STEYR engine that produces 215hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission and power is sent to all the four wheels. This Mahindra ASLV has a payload capacity of 1000 kgs and even gets features like central tire inflation system. This vehicle is suspended by all-wheel independent suspension from Bilstein and its also equipped with a self-recovery winch. The Mahindra ASLV has a top-speed of 120kph and it can reach 0-60kph in 12 seconds.