The Forgotten Army trailer: Kabir Khan’s series on Indian National Army is high on action

The trailer for Kabir Khan’s web series The Forgotten Army is out, and it promises an action-packed war drama. The show is said to be based on the Indian National Army, which under the leadership of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, fought for India’s independence.

The series will feature Sunny Kaushal and newcomer Sharvari. The nearly three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of the thrilling action sequences we can expect from the show. Throughout the video, words like Japanese, British, sacrifice and home is thrown around by various characters. Tying together these words, it is not difficult to imagine what kind of a picture of the Indian National Army will be presented to us by filmmaker Kabir Khan.

Kabir Khan is known for having helmed films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and New York. He made his foray into Bollywood with the 2006 adventure drama Kabul Express, which featured John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. He is also looking forward to the release of Ranveer Singh starrer 83.

The Forgotten Army will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 24.