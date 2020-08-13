The first look of Modified GSLV MKIII for India’s Gaganyaan manned mission to space

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

The first look of Modified GSLV MKIII to be used for India’s Gaganyaan manned mission to space by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2021 has gone viral on the Internet. Modified GSLV MKIII is being designed to carry a fully autonomous 3.7-tonne spacecraft with three people to Low Earth Orbit (LEO).



ISRO had said that the first unmanned First orbital test flight of the Gaganyaan capsule will be held in December 2020 and the second unmanned mission in July 2021. Finally, the first Gaganyaan mission with astronauts will be executed in December 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to lock-down, ISRO has said that it is reworking out on new dates which might be announced soon.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes