The fight between these two companies may end over the Akash missile system

| By

SOURCE: NEWS TRACK LIVE

The ongoing battle between the two public sector companies Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) over the Akash missile system is about to end. BEL chairman and managing director MV Gautama admitted that BDL was not able to develop a pressurized missile container, which is why BEL developed it. Gautama admitted that BEL’s pressurized missile container is good. There is no possibility of any leakage for 50 years, but it is heavy in weight and weak in terms of user friendly.

In this case, BDL CMD Commodore (Rita.) Siddharth Mishra said that BDL has successfully developed a pressurized missile container. We are giving Akash missile to the Indian Army in PMC itself. He said that his plan is to give BDL a new height. MV Gautma admitted that BDL’s container is lighter, user friendly than BEL. In the transport of the missile is more suitable than BEL’s container. However, in the case of leakage, it cannot provide a guarantee like a BEL container. Gautma said that we did not want to get into this mess. BDL was responsible for supplying containers for Akash. He could not do it.

know what is the matter

DRDO has developed the Akash missile system. It has been included in the Indian Army. Recently, the Air Force has also decided to include seven squadron Akash missile systems in its fleet. The Akash missile is usually kept in air-conditioned storage. But it is carried in a container to be taken to the battlefield. The missiles of the big countries of the world go in a pressurized container. So that the missile does not affect other factors, including the humidity of the atmosphere. BDL is responsible for providing containers etc. for this missile system. BDL is delivering nitrogen gas to the Army in a pressurized container. BEL has prepared a container for the Air Force, but the Air Force is not happy with it.