The contract for the supply of MANPADS “Igla-S” of India may be signed before the end of the year

| By

SOURCE : RIA Novosti

Contracts for the supply of India “Igla-S” man-portable air defense systems and the organization of their licensed production in this country can be signed before the end of 2020, an official representative of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told reporters on Thursday at the arms exhibition Defexpo-2020 Russian Federation .

Earlier, a source in the military-technical cooperation system told RIA Novosti that Russia with the Igla complex won the Indian tender for the supply of short-range air defense systems worth $ 1.5 billion.

Later, the Director of the FSVTS of Russia Dmitry Shugaev announced at the MAKS-2019 air show that the contract for the supply of Igla-S to India is planned to be signed in the near future.