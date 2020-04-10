Thank you, my dear friend for sending Chloroquine: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Narendra Modi

After US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to supply hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malaria drug used for COVID-19 disease. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Netanyahu said: “Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”

After multiple requests from several countries, India decided to lift the export ban on Hydroxychloroquine.

On March 25, India banned the export of Hydroxychloroquine. Later on April 6, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notified lifting of restrictions on 14 drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine, reported IANS.

Hydroxychloroquine in great demand to combat COVID-19

Meanwhile, industry insiders and experts have said that India can easily manage to export the drug and maintain robust domestic stocks.

Currently, the drug is in great demand as the best option to combat the deadly COVID-19 infection, however, no large scale trials have been conducted to prove such claims yet.

While US President said he might take the drug too, Brazil compared the drug to mythical herb ‘Sanjivani’, which was referred to in the epic Ramayana.

For now, India has allowed the drug to be exported to nations which need it but the arrangement will be on a case-to-case basis.

‘Will help Indian pharma companies in building a reputation in foreign markets’

After the US President thanked PM Modi twice for allowing the export of pre-ordered hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the latter said that times like these bring friends closer.

Earlier Trump had tweeted: “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight.”

This move will not only generate goodwill towards India but will also help Indian pharma companies in building the reputation of Indian brands in the US and other markets.