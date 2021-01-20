Thales To Reinforce Its ‘Make In India’ Commitment At Aero India 2021

SOURCE: THALES GROUP

Led by its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ policy of the Government of India, Thales is all set to participate in the upcoming 13th edition of Aero India – India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition – from 3-5 February 2021 in Bengaluru. Thales’ stand B.2.1b in Hall B will provide the visitors a chance to witness the latest cutting-edge technologies across civil and defence aerospace as well as land and naval defence along with a special feature on its efforts towards ‘Make in India’.

At Aero India 2021, Thales will showcase its airborne optronic capability the targeting and reconnaissance pod TALIOS that combines targeting and tactical reconnaissance capabilities in a single pod which will be able to embed artificial intelligence in the future, and also a range of rockets for fixed and rotary wing military aircraft.

This year, Thales will also bring the latest addition to its family of airborne surveillance radars, the AirMaster C, to the air show. With this new product, Thales offers an optimised surveillance solution for a broader array of platform types and operators, ensuring they benefit from the highest levels of mission performance as they face the new challenges ahead.

Among the other demos for the tri-forces, systems like SYNAPS software defined radios, armaments, small arms, counter-UAV measures and air defence solutions such as STARStreak (for which a teaming agreement has been recently signed between Thales and Bharat Dynamics limited) will take the centre stage.

Some of the other highlights at Aero India this year will include military and civil avionics, Air Traffic Management Systems that support today’s growing domestic and international travel requirements, among others.

“Driven by the purpose to build a future everyone can trust, we remain resolute in our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ vision of the Government of India. Since inception of our operations in the country, we are proudly supporting the modernisation efforts of the Indian armed forces and helping them to prepare, achieve and maintain tactical superiority over any form of threat. Aero India 2021 provides us with an opportunity to present our latest and advanced technologies that serve the needs of the country’s defence forces, and strengthen our local partnerships. We are excited to be part of it,” said Emmanuel de Roquefeuil, Vice-President and Country Director, Thales in India.

Backed by the rich legacy of close to seven decades in India, Thales continues to innovate and accelerate digital transformation to serve the needs of the Indian market as well as globally.