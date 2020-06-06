THAAD missile defence system in Ladakh? , Did Fake Pakistan’s Intel report, spooked Chinese?

SOURCE: JATIN RAM

As per Pakistani defense Anaslyts, India and the United States are in process of allowing US forces access to a base in Ladakh region of India under Logistic Exchange Memorandum of Understanding (LEMOA) possibly for deployment of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defence system in the region under US command. Analyst claims China was warned about it earlier in the year in an Intel report and the current standoff between Indian and Chinese troops near LAC in Aksai Chin and Ladakh region was due to India developing the required infrastructure for THAAD deployment in the area.

China gets spooked whenever THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system is deployed by US forces in the region and has been complaining of recent deployment in South Korea which shares no land border with China.

The claim by the Analyst looks fake and completely made up, but Indian agencies should investigate if Pakistan did send any such fake Intel report to Chinese about the possible deployment of THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system in the area to spook Chinese.

