Tests of increased-range BrahMos cruise missiles set for 2020

| By

SOURCE: TASS

Tests of several modifications of the Russian-Indian BrahMos cruise missiles with extended range are planned for 2020, Tactical Missiles Corporation (TMC) JSC CEO Boris Obnosov told TASS Monday.

“Tests of BrahMos modifications with increased range planned for this year,” he said at the Army-2020 international military forum. Earlier this summer, BrahMos’s air-based modification (BrahMos-A) was successfully certified in India, Obnosov noted.

“Quite recently, on June 10, the air-based supersonic cruise missile obtained its first permission for use, provided by India’s CEMILAC certification agency. All specifications for the Indian Air Force have been confirmed. The BrahMos has become the first Indian aviation missile to obtain this permission,” the TMC CEO said.

According to Obnosov, the BrahMos-A air-based cruise missile will significantly increase capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

“The BrahMos’s launch range to the target is 300 km, while Su-30MKI jet fighter’s range with air refueling is over 3,000 km – together, this provided [Indian] Air Force with a huge advantage in their actions in the Indian Ocean zone,” Obnosov noted.

The CEO highly praised the work of the Russian-Indian BrahMos Aerospace joint venture. “This rapidly developing joint venture is one of the best examples of military-technical cooperation,” he underscored.