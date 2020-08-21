Terrorists use body cameras to film attack in J&K, forces say it’s an attempt to glorify act

| By

SOURCE: THE PRINT

A new terror group in Kashmir, which security forces say is just a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has used body cameras for the first time to capture and release footage of its attacks on security forces.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front has released body-cam footage of two terrorists attacking security forces at Baramulla district on 17 August. The attack had led to the death of two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a special police officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

With the video surfacing, Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted saying the terrorists wanted to glamourise terrorism. The police added that they had responded to the attack by killing four “top commanders”, including the person seen in the video footage.

‘Attempt to lure more recruits’

Sources in the defence and security establishment said this new attempt is primarily to lure more recruits and to make these attacks exciting for watchers.

They said that Pakistani handlers are desperate to raise the terror activity in Kashmir and are trying to entice more local youth.

Asked about the terror group, People’s Anti-Fascist Front, which has claimed credit for the attacks, sources said the name is just a front.

“The idea is to showcase the Kashmir terrorism as indigenous movement,” a source said. “This is because Pakistan has been under greater global scrutiny than ever before for its support to terrorism.”

ThePrint had in April reported on this new strategy by Pakistan to escape global censure.

Sources said one will have to wait and watch to see if more body camera-styled attacks take place.

“This is a new trend,” the source added. “No body camera has been seized so far. One will have to wait and watch to see if they continue with the practice. But the fact is that security forces responded quickly and killed them.”

Kashmir has seen over 150 terrorists killed by security forces this year. These encounters saw a sharp rise since April.