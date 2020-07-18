‘Terrorists trying to target Amarnath Yatra, we are committed to ensure peaceful pilgrimage’: Indian Army

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Barely four days ahead of the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army announced that terrorists were trying to target the pilgrimage around National Highway 44 near Srinagar. The Army on Friday said that they have intelligence inputs that suggest terrorists are trying to target the Yatra, adding that the forces have systems in place to make sure the annual pilgrimage is conducted on peacefully.

Brigadier VS Thakur, Commander of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles sector, said that the Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance.’ “NH-44 continues to be sensitive because that is the route that the yatris would take to go up to the north routes. We have inputs that terrorists would try their best to target the Yatra, but we have got our systems and resources in place to ensure that it goes on unhindered and peacefully,” he told reporters.

Brigadier Thakur said that Friday’s encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, where three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, including a Pakistani identified as ‘Waleed’, were killed, was a great development ahead of the commencement of the yatra.

“This operation has been conducted successfully 4 days before the commencement of the Amarnath Yatra. We want to send a message to locals that we remain committed to ensuring that Amarnath Yatra will be conducted peacefully without any hindrance,” he added.

The Amarnath Yatra commences on Monday, August 21.

Of the three terrorists who were killed in Kulgam on Friday, one was a top terrorist commander, known to be an IED expert. Security forces recovered incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, on the slain terrorists.

“Out of the three terrorists killed in Kulgam today, one has been identified as ‘Walid’, a Pakistan national. He was active here for past one-and-a-half years. He had escaped our cordon four times and was a ‘most wanted’ terrorist,” Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said.