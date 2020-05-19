Terrorists of the WESEA region were released in view of the COVID-19 pandemic – RPF

| By

SOURCE: IT NEWS

When Indian authority credited National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the release of the 22 terror cadres by Myanmar authority on May 15 and terming the handing over them to Indian authority as a symbol of strengthening the intelligent network between India and Myanmar, proscribed group Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) said that the release of the prisoners was normal procedure of the Myanmar government that has been following as tradition every year in connection with the new year of Myanmar that falls in April.

A statement by Publicity Secretary Roben Khuman said that Myanmar government released more number of prisoners this year in order to allow the prisoners in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic along with their family members. “The 22 were handed over to India by the Myanmar government to allow them fighting the COVID-19 pandemic along with their families”, the RPF statement said.

The statement said that such decision of the Myanmar government is welcome by the RPF.The statement further appealed the India government to follow the decision of the Myanmar government by releasing the prisoners and allow them to fight the COVID-19 pandemic with their families.

Myanmar is also a country that is fighting to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic however the country unlike India, had never assaulted the people for violation of the lockdown.

When people across the globe are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic together, people are facing racial slur and migrant workers are left with no choice but to work 1000s km to reach their home.

While doing so, many have died either due to exhaustion or accident. Due to lack of proper policy the virus is spreading to more people.