Terrorist organizations like Khalistani and Al Qaeda, planted posters of wanted terrorists in the context of 26 January attack in Delhi

| By

SOURCE: ANI

On 26 January, terrorist organizations such as Khalistani and Al Qaeda are plotting to carry out nefarious activities in the capital Delhi. After intelligence input, Delhi Police has increased vigilance and started searching for wanted terrorists. It is believed that terrorists are running in the capital Delhi Peasant movement You can make a mess on Republic Day by taking advantage of it.

Siddharth Jain, ACP, Connaught Place in Delhi, said, “We have received inputs that Khalistani organizations and al-Qaeda may do unwanted activities.” Keeping this in mind, we have taken several steps. Posters of wanted terrorists have also been pasted. ”

By the way, every year in Delhi, challenges for security increase on important occasions like 15 August and 26 January. Terrorists plan for disturbances on these occasions every time, but due to the promptness of the security forces, they are not able to execute them. But this time the challenge for the police has increased considerably. A large number of farmers encamp on the borders of Delhi. Intelligence agencies have received inputs that the terrorists are taking the advantage of the movement and the mob in the attack.

We’ve inputs that some terrorist organizations including Khalistani outfits & Al-Qaeda may carry out unwanted activities (on Jan 26). Keeping this in mind, we have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists: Siddharth Jain, ACP Connaught Place, Delhi pic.twitter.com/0xVxyt7nAN

– ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Before Republic Day, Delhi Police had a meeting with police officers from other states and NCR on Friday. Officials said the main objective of the meeting was to share information related to intelligence and terrorism in the current scenario and circumstances arising out of the peasant movement. Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Apart from the Police Commissioners of Faridabad, Noida and Gurgaon, the ADGP of Meerut also attended the meeting organized under the chairmanship of Srivastava.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested five people associated with the terrorist organization last month. Two of the arrested terrorists are from Punjab and three from Kashmir. All of them were said to be associated with the Islamic and Khalistani organizations. The five special terrorists were arrested during an encounter by the Special Cell of Police in Shakarpur area of ??Delhi.