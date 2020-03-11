Terrorist hurls grenade at a police station in Pulwama district, one CRPF personnel injured

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel got injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at Kakapora police station located in Pulwama district on Tuesday (March 10, 2020). The grenade exploded near the wall of the police station, said police. The police retaliated to the attack by firing a few aerial shots. The injured army personnel is admitted to hospital and he is presently stable.

”One security personal got injured when a grenade was lobbed into the compound. He sustained splinter injuries and has been taken to hospital. His condition is stable,” said CRPF. Meanwhile, troops of 41 Bn CRPF is deployed in the premises of the attacked police station to ensure security.