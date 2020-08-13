Terrorist hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, AK-47 magazines, grenades recovered

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Just two days before Independence Day, security forces busted a terrorist hideout during search operation at Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (August 13).

The terrorist hideout was busted by security forces during cordon and search operation in Barsoo village of Awantipora. A police officer told Zee News that “search operation is being carried out by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army”.

Based on the credible input at about presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo, Awantipora police along with 50RR and 130 BN CRPF launched a search in the said forest area.

Police sources said that several incriminating materials, including 1918 AK 47 rounds, two hand grenades, one Ubgl thrower, four Ubgl grenades, half a bag of ammonium nitrate like substance, five gelatin sticks and crude pipe bomb. Security forces have also recovered Rs 5400, food items, utensils, gas stoves, gas cylinder and other materials from the hideout.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigations is on. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil in Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day and every tipoff related to terrorists is being taken very seriously.

On August 7, security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in the Shashitar forested area in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint operation was launched by Army and J&K Police in Shashitar forested area (Dingi Cheer) in the Poonch district after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the terrorist hideout in the area.

During the operation, a terrorist hideout was busted in the remote Shashitar forested area, ( Dingi Cheer), in Poonch. With this successful operation, the security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-backed terror groups to disrupt peace and create disturbance in the area.

During the operation, the security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK- 47 rifles and four magazines.