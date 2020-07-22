Terrorist build-up across Line of Control in PoK a matter of concern as 50-60 terrorists spotted

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

For the Indian Army, the focus, of course, is Ladakh, but the recent terrorist build-up across the Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in recent days is a matter of concern. About 50-60 terrorists have been spotted across the Line of Control, waiting to enter. They are mostly in launch pads virtually right on the LoC, Intelligence reports said. Expectedly, most of the terrorists are from the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

There are six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, with Ashfaq Barwal as their commander and Kasim as their guide, likely to move from Kot Katera in PoK into Naushera, in J&K. Another five Lashkar-e-Taiba men are in Panjanj, opposite Hamirpur in the Bhimber Gali area.

About 3-4 Lashkar gunmen are at Khole and are likely to come in via Kalban Nar and Chattu Beihk towards Batija Post in Jammu and Kashmir. There are four LeT terrorists with Saifullah as their guide and commander in Nattar, a village closed to the LoC and are likely to enter the Krishna Ghati area through the Roshni Nallah.

There are six LeT terrorists with Adil Ismail at their guide at SK Top opposite the Gurez sector. Similarly, there are a group of 5 from the LeT at Pakistani post-Bakrid.

The Hizbul Mujahideen, a more homegrown terrorist organisation, is also active. Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, one of them, a local and three “foreigners,” meaning from PoK, have been spotted in Naugam. Five Hizbul Mujahideen men, with a guide — Matrian– have also been seen.

Finally, six unidentified terrorists, are in Saidpur, in PoK, opposite the Naushera area. These are merely some of those, already spotted by various Intelligence agencies/security forces. Reports clearly suggest that the buildup is formidable and the terror network continues to function as it does. Despite international disapproval, there is no effort by Pakistan to rein in its assets– terrorist leaders.