Terror tunnel: Pakistan digging burrows along IB to help terrorists crawl like rats into Indian side

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

One-and-a-half-year after Pulwama bombing, vigilant Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have detected another terror tunnel in Samba sector, thus foiling Pakistan’s nefarious design to infiltrate terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to sabotage peace.

On August 28 evening, while carrying out in-depth scanning of area, BSF personnel were able to detect terror tunnel. Opening of the terror tunnel is around 170 metres from the international border (IB) towards the Indian side in the field of a local farmer in Bain Galar area of Samba, 50 km from Jammu City.

‘’For quite some time, BSF had been receiving inputs about the existence of tunnel along the border in Samba sector. Keeping in view these inputs, we had started a special anti-tunnelling drive all along the International Border of Jammu region,’’ said NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier.

For the last few years it has been observed that besides LoC, Samba and Hira Nagar along IB has been favourite infiltration route for Pakistan sponsored terrorists.

Masood Azhar’s nephew, Umar Farooq – key player in Pulwama bombing – in which 40 CRPF personnel were martyred -had infiltrated from Samba sector in Feb 2018.

Pakistan Army involved

Pakistan made sandbags with the marking of Shakargarh and Karachi factories were also found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it. With this detection, the alert BSF troops foiled the nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory to carry out another spectacular terror attack.

The tunnel’s origin is in Pakistan territory close to IB. Alignment of the tunnel leads one towards Gulzar Border Outpost of Pakistani Rangers.

Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid, however, again have neutralised the evil design of terrorists in deep connivance with Pakistan establishment.

Looking at the designing of the tunnel, senior BSF officers feel that without the help of Pakistani establishment such construction is not possible.

“Detection of terror tunnel is an indicator that Pakistan was planning something big again,” said IG BSF and giving further detail of tunnel he said: “Tunnel dug from Pakistan side is approximately 25 feet deep and has got a diameter of about 3-4 feet so that terrorists can easily sneak in.’’

Rogue Pakistan is desperate to push in terrorists

Already there are inputs that more than 200 terrorists after completing their arms training in jihadi factories are waiting at several launch pads along LoC and IB, looking for an opportune moment to sneak into the Indian side.

There have been regular inputs about the presence of terrorists in Pak border villages desperately looking for infiltration into Indian territory. Ever vigilant BSF troops foiled a desperate attempt of anti-national elements to infiltrate and carry out terror attacks in J&K.

Failing to push in terrorists into Indian side from traditional infiltration routes along IB and LoC, now Pakistan has resorted to sub-terranean means of pushing in ultras.

The reason is obvious: there is a lot of desperation on the Pakistan side. More than 200 terrorists – of which 50 of them are top commanders -owing allegiance to Jaish, Lashkar and Hizbul Mujahideen have been eliminated by security forces during the last few months in Kashmir Valley.

To boost the sagging morale of terror outfits, Pakistan spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) wants to push in more and more terrorists.

Palestinian terror group Hamas used tunnel network to target Israel.

Earlier, a network of terror tunnels was used by the Palestinian terror group Hamas to sneak into Isreal to target their troops. In late ’90s several terror tunnels were busted by Israelian troops. Now similar tactics are being used by the Pakistani Army and it spies intelligence agency.