‘Terror-related Incidents Reduced By 60% In Jammu And Kashmir’: Dilbag Singh

| By

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh stated that when comparing the first month of 2019 with the first month of 2020, terror crimes have reduced by 60 percent. DGP Dilbag Singh said, “If you compare the first month of 2019 to the first month of 2020 then you will find that terrorists related crimes have come down by 60%. We want to maintain this trend.”

Singh further added that the number of terrorists in the valley has decreased from the earlier times.The premature phase of militancy in Kashmir emerged in the late 1980s. Pakistan instigated a widespread insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir which had the aim to push India out of the Kashmir state. A large number of Kashmiri youth exfiltrated across the Line of Control (LOC) to join the training camps. The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) was amongst the first few outfits to recruit and train Kashmiri youth in a rebellion against the Indian state. The rebellion has now lasted for more than 30 years.

Singh also emphasized on peacebuilding measures in the Kashmir Valley. He said, “We are making an effort to strengthen peace-building measures. People have undergone difficulties due to militancy in the last 30 years, innocent people have lost their lives. All of this has come down now.”

The Kashmiri people first formed military units in the late 1940s to defend themselves against the maharajah’s forces and then the Indian forces and to vindicate their right to self- determination. At present, there are several opposition military factions of Kashmiris resisting India of which the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is one of the oldest and widely supported.

The JKLF was banned by the Union Home Ministry in March last year under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Earlier in the month, J&K Police registered a case against the banned organization Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for attempting to incite violence and disturb law and order situation in the Valley.