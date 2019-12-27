Terror groups fight among themselves in Jammu and Kashmir; Pakistani handlers issue ‘synergy’ advice

There are reports of infighting among terrorist groups in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The reports have emerged more than four months after the Union government scrapped the special status of J&K by abrogating provisions of Article 370 and decided to bifurcate the state into two union territories.

Ahead of the repealing of Article 370 on August 5, the government had boosted troop numbers in the Valley to maintain law and order situation. The boost in troop numbers also kept a check on terrorist activities in the Valley. Now, intelligence agencies have said that the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups have been involved in infighting over a number of issues. And this has embarrassed their handlers sitting across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

It has been learnt that the embarrassed handlers have issued a direction to these terror groups to ensure there is “synergy” in their ‘operations’. The Pakistani handlers have told the HM and JeM to ensure they work in tandem and are not at cross-purposes.

According to the intelligence agencies, the directions from the handlers have gone out to both the HM and the JeM, as well as the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“There have been differences on local issues, including areas of influence and operational issues. The handlers have had to step in and tell the terrorists to concentrate on the targets,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Indian security forces are continuing with their anti-terror operations in the Valley. Recently, five Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists were spotted at Zalura in Handwara area of Kupwara district. Separately, ‘foreign’ terrorists were seen in Manasbal area.

Terror groups operating out of Pakistan have been making efforts to ensure there is a terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir during the winter months, which is normally a quiet period because of the snow on the ground and the intense cold weather. Passes close during this period, particularly in north Kashmir, and it becomes logistically difficult for terrorists to carry on with their nefarious designs.