Terror financing watchdog FATF decides continuation of Pakistan in ‘Grey List’ in virtual plenary

Terror financing watchdog FATF has decided for a continuation of Pakistan in “Grey List” in virtual plenary. “FATF feels Pakistan has failed to check terror funding to LeT, JeM, hence it remains in Grey List,” officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

FATF plenary which decided continuation of Pak in ‘Grey List’ was chaired by its president Xiangmin Liu of China. “The decision has been taken as Pakistan has failed to check the flow of money to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” the official was quoted as saying by PTI. Pakistan will thus continue to remain on the grey list till its next plenary meet in October.

US report slams Pakistan for being a safe haven for terror

The FATF decision came even as a report by the US slammed Pakistan for being safe haven for terror groups. The US Country Reports on Terrorism said that Pakistan continues to harbour “regionally focused terrorist groups” and allows LeT and JeM to operate from its soil.

Noting that Islamabad took modest steps in 2019 to counter terror financing to restrain India-centred terror groups, the US State Department report said.

“However, Pakistan remained a safe harbour for other regionally focused terrorist groups. It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organisations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory,” the report said.

The plenary meet was attended by a strong Indian delegation that consisted of experts on money laundering and terror financing.

The implications of being on grey list

With continuation in FATF grey list, it will be difficult for Pakistan to get financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union and others. This could further worsen its already weak economic condition, especially in light of COVID-19. If Islamabad fails to comply by the FATF directive by October, it is likely to be pushed into a blacklist along with North Korea and Iran.