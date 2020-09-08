Telangana: Two Maoists killed in exchange of fire, arms recovered

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

According to Sunil Dutt, Superintendent of Police, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, we had received reliable inputs that armed underground formations of Telangana State Committee were planning to commit sensational actions against security personnel and public representatives to enforce the bandh.

He added, we also received further inputs that Maoist teams were moving in Cherla area to destroy public property and cause harm to public life. We had launched combing operations in most suspected areas in Cherla area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

Today at around 03:00 pm, while special parties of the district police were combing in the forest located in between Vaddipeta-Pussuguppa area, an exchange of fire took place between a group of armed underground Maoists and district police special party. An exchange of fire lasted for about 20 minutes between the special party police and the Maoist teams.

On searching the area, special party police found dead bodies of two male Maoists. Police also seized one SBBL gun, one short weapon (pistol) and two howersacks. The search operation is still going on and further details awaited.

Maoists have given a call for Bundh in North Telangana especially in Cherla, Mulugu and Venkatapuram Wajedu Agency area, which borders three states Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Heavy police deployed in these areas to ensure no untoward incident takes place. Police has issued a red alert in Cherla, Mulugu and Venkatapuram Mandal. The district police has set up a checkpoint at various places in the district.

Maoists have today blasted Pagidi Waghu road in Cherla Mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district using land mines. After receiving information Cherla Police reached the spot and investigating the incident.