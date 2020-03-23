Tejas SP-22 concludes EGR Trials

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG/ IMAGE COURTESY Anantha Krishnan M

Second FOC Configured Tejas SP-22 has successfully concluded EGR (engine ground run) trials and it will start Slow and Fast Taxi Trials in the next few days before it is cleared for its first flight by end of this month. SP-21 which carried out its first flight recently also completed its second test flight successfully.

After mandatory Internal company trials by the HAL Test Pilot, SP-21 will be handed over to the Indian Air Force in the next few weeks.HAL plans to deliver four Tejas Mk1 aircraft by end of the May to airforce so that the formation of the second squadron begins by June this year.

