TEDBF: Final configuration by mid-2021, Canards and DSI, Wing folding mechanism major challenge

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG.

Dr. Girish Deodhare, program Director of ADA speaking to Defence correspondence Anantha Krishnan has confirmed that the final configuration of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) will reach the preliminary design review (PDR) stage by mid of 2021 and will feature a close-coupled canard and A Diverterless supersonic inlet (DSI) air intake. TEDBF was also recently seen with a stealth optimized frontal fuselage section and wider cockpit area for carrier-based landings.

Naval Project Office has deputed a small team of people with ADA for the development of the TEDBF and the Naval Team will be further be expanding as design work progress. Deodhare stressed that most of the Most technologies already have been developed and the Only major new technology will be the wing-folding mechanism that the company has not worked on till now.

TEDBF will feature a wing-folding mechanism called ” Simple Fold ” where the wing of the aircraft is folded vertically. The wing folding mechanism makes use of the two-stage process. In the first step, the trailing edge of the wing moves up by rotating. They are actuated electrically. The outer wing rotates around the hinge and after getting in two parts they are locked.

