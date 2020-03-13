Tata’s new defence subsidiary opened in Hyderabad

SOURCE: Telangana Today

Tata Sons’ subsidiary Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) has opened it’s defence subsidiary NOVA Integrated Systems Limited in Hyderabad on Thursday.

NISL will be bringing five new defence projects to Hyderabad which include mobile command and controls for Indian Army, mobile VSAT communication shelter, radar and microwave component manufacturing, electro optics and electronics manufacturing and R&D and prototyping facilities. This will create direct employment to 600 people and help the local defence supply chain to grow.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of NISL, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am glad to be here for the ground-breaking ceremony of NOVA Integrated Systems Limited (NISL), the Defence subsidiary of TASL. The growth of TATA group companies in Hyderabad during the past decade and in particular the past six years has been phenomenal. We are glad that you chose Hyderabad to host over 90 per cent of TASL Aerospace manufacturing and continue to further invest in our ecosystem.”

He also acknowledged TATA group’s contribution in bringing marquee Global OEMS such as Sikorsky, Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE Aviation to Hyderabad. The projects have been instrumental in making Hyderabad a preferred destination for global OEMs for Make in India Aerospace and Defence, he added.

Hyderabad has been a defence hub with over a dozen large DRDO labs and home to several DPSUs. “We also have a strong private sector Defence industry comprising of 25 large companies and over 1,000 MSMEs catering to Defence and Aerospace sector,” he said.