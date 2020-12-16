Tank man’s life discussed

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Operations in the mountains and the life of a tank man were discussed during a virtual exhibition and children’s samvad that were held virtually today as a prelude to the fourth edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF).

Presented through video, the exhibition hosted by Lt Gen JS Cheema (retd) and Col NK Singh (retd) showcased various dimensions of training operations and mobility in mountains and high altitude. It also covered covered aspects such as medical evacuation, inclement weather, logistics, troop shelters as well as the employment of unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

Due to Covid restrictions, the MLF will be held virtually from December 18 to 20 this year.