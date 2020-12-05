Talks fail to end impasse as India for total pullback

The border talks between India and China remain stalemated on the “core” issue that both sides need to strictly follow various bilateral agreements and protocols in their entirety, the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Thursday.

Indicating that India is prepared for the long haul, the MEA said these agreements require that there should not be amassing of troops, each side should strictly abide by and respect the LAC and should not take any unilateral action to alter it.

The Indian objective is to ensure complete disengagement in all friction points along the LAC in the Western sector and full restoration of peace and tranquility, said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a media briefing.

Both sides have agreed to have another round of Senior Commanders meeting at an appropriate time.