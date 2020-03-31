Taiwan military is prepared for any Chinese attack, says defence minister

SOURCE: CMP
A senior Taiwanese defence official said on Monday that the island’s military is well prepared in the event of any attack from Beijing during the Covid-19 outbreak.“At the height of outbreak of the pandemic worldwide, if the Chinese Communists attempted to make any military adventure leading to regional conflict, they would be condemned by the world, and regardless of what would happen, we are all ready and have made the best preparation for this,” said Taiwan’s vice defence minister Chang Guan-chung.
He was speaking during a legislative session when lawmakers asked him how the defence ministry viewed recent activities by mainland China and the United States in and around the Taiwan Strait. Last month three separate groups of People’s Liberation Army warplanes approached the island while taking part in long-distance training exercises in the western Pacific.
This month another group of planes approached Taiwan in an exercise that analysts said was intended to show off their night navigation and all-weather capabilities.
Wang Ting-yu, a legislator with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said the PLA’s recent activities in the Taiwan Strait could threaten peace and stability in the region.In response, Chang said the military always closely monitored the PLA’s activities and the situation in the region with the aid of intelligence obtained by the military and through cooperation with other governments. “The public can rest assured of our ability to uphold national security,” he stressed.
“China expresses its strong indignation and firmly opposes the bill,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.
Trump signed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (Taipei) Act on Thursday, just hours before speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the telephone to discuss how the two countries could work together to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.