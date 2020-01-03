Taiwan military chief among eight killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash,Chinese hand ?

SOURCE: Washington post

Eight Taiwanese military officers, including the chief of the general staff, were killed Thursday when a Black Hawk helicopter crashed while transporting them to a new-year inspection at a military base on the island’s east coast. The crash came barely a week before general elections that are likely to return independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen to power. Tsai’s campaign office said she would suspended electioneering for three days so she could respond to the incident in her capacity as commander in chief of the armed forces.

“My deepest condolences go out to the outstanding servicemen lost in today’s helicopter crash, as well as their families,” Tsai wrote on Twitter. “We will do everything we can to help their families in this time of loss & investigate the cause of the crash.”

Thirteen people were on board the UH-60M Black Hawk, part of the Air Force Rescue Team, which took off from Songshan air force base in Taipei just before 8 a.m. It was headed for a military base in Dongao, in the northeast, as part of an inspection before the Lunar New Year holiday later this month, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported.

The helicopter disappeared from radar screens about 10 minutes after takeoff, crashing in a mountainous area between the capital and the coast.

It was not clear what caused the crash of the Black Hawk, sold to Taiwan’s military by the United States in 2010, but local media said that the pilot had reported weather as an issue shortly before the chopper lost contact.

Photos from the scene showed the mangled helicopter amid broken tree trunks on a foggy hillside.

The Ministry of National Defense confirmed that the chief of the general staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming, was among the dead. Shen, who was 62, had commanded Taiwan’s air force until six months ago, when he became chief of the general staff, putting him in charge of the self-ruled island’s defense against China.