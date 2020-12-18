Tail Boom folding Mechanism on ALH Mk-III Demonstrated for Navy’s NUH Program : HAL

SOURCE: HAL PR with IDRW.ORG INPUTS

Indian state-owned aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has said that on 7 Nov’20, it carried out Tail Boom folding operation on ALH Mk-III DWDM prototype. HAL says that In combination with existing 2 blade folding, the achieved stowage dimension of ALH (13.5 m length, 3.5 m width & 4.1 m height) meets the Navys NUH specification.

Qualification/certification of the Tail Boom scheme is expected to be completed by Feb 2021. The concept studies were completed earlier and now the modified components are being realised and integrated onto the platform.

Indian Navy’s acquisition of 111 helicopters has been long delayed program that is yet to take off . Recently Navy objected to HAL been included in the list of vendors who will be competing in the Navys NUH competition. Navy openly has asked Government to keep HAL out of the competition and not in favor of the locally developed ALH Mk-III Helicopter for Ship-borne operations.