Swapna and Sivasankar sold Indian space secrets to foreign countries, reveals CPI mouthpiece

SOURCE: keralakaumudi

CPI mouthpiece Janayugam suspect Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case and M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister, of selling space secrets to foreign countries . An article on it was carried in yesterday’s newspaper

Reports said the NIA had found that there is a conspiracy in the visits of Sivasankar and Swapna to ISRO headquarters. The intelligence agencies had obtained information that the two had held talks with prominent scientists at a five-star hotel.

RAW and Central Intelligence Agency have handed over the information regarding it to the NIA visited Dubai for an investigation . Swapna’s visit to Bengaluru is also under investigation . Congress’ mouthpiece Veekshanam too had carried this news