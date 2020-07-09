Suspension bridges open, retd Gorkha soldiers of Indian Army from Nepal get pension after 4 months

SOURCE: TNN

After close to four months, suspension bridges at three places on the India-Nepal border — Dharchula, Jauljibi and Jhulaghat – were opened for ex-soldiers of the Indian Army from Nepal to enable them to come over to India and collect their pension from branches of the State Bank of India (SBI).

During the day, a 78-year-old pensioner from Baitadi region of Nepal died soon after withdrawing his pension at Jhulaghat. The pensioner, identified as Dhan Singh Rawal (78), had come to the SBI branch at Jhulaghat along with his son Ram Singh. “He told bank officials that he was not feeling well, so the bank personnel helped him withdraw an amount of Rs 80000 on priority. Soon after he came out of the bank, his condition deteriorated,” said TS Rana, SHO of Jhulaghat. “His son told us that his father was an asthma patient and suffered an asthma attack after coming out of the bank.”

As reported by TOI earlier, more than 1,600 Nepalese citizens who have served in the Indian Army, mostly in the Gorkha regiment, were unable to withdraw pension ever since India and Nepal went into lockdown in March and closed their borders. After the former soldiers made an appeal for the border to be opened, saying they were facing financial distress, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued guidelines for the border to be opened for three days from Wednesday to Friday. Sources said that on Wednesday, a cumulative amount of Rs 70 lakh was withdrawn by the pensioners.

Vijay Kumar Jogdande, DM, Pithoragarh, told TOI that in all 110 pensioners or their family members crossed the border on Wednesday. BS Sipal, a bank official, said that all SBI branches had made sufficient arrangements to cater to the pensioners. “An amount of almost Rs 50 lakh was withdrawn by pensioners from the Jhulaghat branch while a cumulative amount of almost Rs 20 lakh was withdrawn from the Dharchula branch,” he added.

Pensioners said they were thankful to the administration for allowing them to cross the border. “It was becoming increasingly difficult for us to manage our homes since we were not able to withdraw our pension money ever since lockdown began and the border was closed. We are thankful to the governments of India and Nepal for understanding our plight,” said Heera Singh Bora, a pensioner.