Support India’s rise as a power: US

India has “demonstrated it has the will and the capabilities to stand up to China,” said Lisa Curtis, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump and Director of the US National Security Council’s South and Central Asia Bureau. In remarks to US think tank, Brookings Institution, the senior White House official said, China’s “recent aggressive stance at LAC in Ladakh fits with the larger pattern of PRC aggression in other parts of the world.”

The US, on the other hand, supports India’s rise as a power and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean “and beyond.”

In the current India-China crisis, Curtis said, India “played the economic card by banning Chinese apps and putting a hold on Chinese investment contracts. And I think the rest of the Indo-Pacific region is watching this very carefully,” adding that the region would be “encouraged by India’s resolve.”

The US — both the Trump administration and the US Congress, have openly supported India in the current crisis with China. On July 21, the US House of Representatives unanimously passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), slamming China’s aggression against India in Galwan Valley and its growing territorial assertiveness in and around disputed areas like the South China Sea. The bipartisan amendment, piloted by Steve Chabot (R) and Ami Bera (D) stated Congress’ opposition to Chinese aggression against India in the Galwan Valley on the India-China border, and expresses its concern toward the growing territorial assertiveness of China.