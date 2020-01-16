Sukhoi-30 MKI Squadron for South will be BrahMos-A Capable

The Indian Air Force (IAF) just-resurrected 222 Squadron with its Sukhoi-30 MKI (Su-30 MKI) fighters. 222 Squadron will be the first Sukhoi-30 MKI equipped squadron to operate from the Air Force Station (AFS) Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu and as per the latest media reports will also be the first squadron to come equipped with BrahMos-A capable cruise missile for Maritime Strike roles in the region.

IAF has cleared plans to upgrade 42 Sukhoi-30 MKI with HAL to equip them with BrahMos-A cruise missiles. HAL will be strengthening Airframe of the Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft to carry 2.5-tonne BrahMos-A cruise missile which is to be used to target both Ground-based targets and Targets in Sea.

Thanjavur Air Force Station (AFS) is a new “strategic airbase” of the Air Force which was activated in 2013. Thanjavur airfield of World War I vintage was upgraded to a full-fledged base to handle fighters, transport planes, and refueling aircraft at cost of 250 crores.

Sukhoi-30 MKI based in Thanjavur Air Force Station (AFS) will be able to monitor both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal in the South and close keep a close eye on India’s strategic islands in the region.

