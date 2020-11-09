Subramanian Swamy Advises Inviting Trump For Republic Day; ‘don’t Fawn Over Biden-Harris’

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that it will be good if PM Narendra Modi also tweets to Donald Trump as he till the President till January next year and thank for being “such a good friend” of India. Dr Swamy also suggested that PM Modi should invite Trump to come to India as a special guest during the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat ceremony.

‘Thank him for being such a good friend of India’

It will be good if PM Modi also tweets to President Donald Trump[he is till Jan 20, 2021] thanking him for being such a good friend of India and invite him to come in india as a special guest during the Republic Day Parade and Beating of the Retreat

Indian Government should stop fawning on the new Biden Harris Govt by running to invite them to India as reported by media.On India affairs Biden will go by Kamala Harris and she is ideologically against “Hindu nationalism” which decoded means BJP. Modi must practice Atmanirbhar.

Subramanian Swamy’s comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden for his win over Republican US President Donald Trump in a close presidential election and noted his “critical and invaluable” contribution to strengthening the India-US relations as Vice President.

PM Modi congratulates Biden-Kamala Harris

PM Modi, in his tweets, also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris for her win and said her success was pathbreaking and a matter of immense pride for all Indian-Americans. Biden on Saturday defeated the incumbent US President Donald Trump in the closely-fought presidential election.

The 77-year-old former US Vice President will become the 46th President of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania, the state where he was born put him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win. Biden had served as vice president when Barack Obama was the country’s President.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Sunday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that the voting machines were “corrupt” and termed it a “stolen election”. Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being “stolen” from him.

States are yet to certify the votes. In the American presidential electoral system, it is the media which traditionally calls on the election, which is followed by a formal official announcement of the results. The media’s call is based on voting trends and past history. Unlike in the past, Trump has not conceded the election so far, asserting that officially certified vote count has not been announced yet.

Trump was playing golf on Saturday when major US news networks announced that he had lost the US election to his Democratic rival Biden.