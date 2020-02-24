Submarines May Sink Indian Navy’s Plans For Future Aircraft Carrier

India’s plans for a 3rd aircraft carrier may have been torpedoed as the defense chief prioritizes new submarines. This decision will shape the Indian Navy’s strengths and weaknesses at a time when regional players, notably China and Pakistan, are modernizing their navies.

The Indian Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has been quoted as saying “When we know that there would be two aircraft carriers there, and if the submarine force is dwindling, then our priority should be for submarines”. In an interview published on February 10 he also cast doubt on the third aircraft carrier. “It will be bought if it is required… but you cannot predict what the situation will be 10 years from now. We don’t know what will happen.”

The submarine programs are likely to be locally developed nuclear-powered submarines. In particular a fleet of 6 next-generation attack submarines. These will extend the potency and reach of the navy, giving it the same number of nuclear attack submarines as France.

India already operates nuclear boats. The first of 4 Arihant Class ballistic missile submarines has already conducted deterrence patrols. And their new K-4 ballistic missile was successfully tested in January. And a follow-on S-5 Class missile sub is also in the works.

The third carrier had been planned for years and was expected to be much larger than the other two. The unbuilt ship even has a name, INS Vishal. But India’s second carrier, INS Vikrant, is still under construction. That project has been significantly delayed and has yet to be proven in service. This may be a factor.

The defense chief’s hesitation on the aircraft carrier front is important. China already has two aircraft carriers in service. At 65,000 tons each is larger than India’s own two carriers, but Vishal would be around the same size. And China is already building its third carrier with probable plans for a forth.